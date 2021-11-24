Teresa Lopez Tapia, 90

TUCSON — Teresa Lopez Tapia, passed away gently on the morning of Thursday, November 18, in Tucson, Arizona, she was 90 years old. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years Gilbert C. Tapia, her parents, four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children: Rosie Tapia (Peter Cisneros), Mario Tapia, Bernice Luna, Gilbert Tapia (Judy) and Pat Tapia (Elisa). She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Timothy, Jody, Nicole, Stephanie, Steven, Jacob, Cristen, Joshua and Aaron, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, and countless nephews, nieces, and friends who she loved very much.
Teresa was born October 15, 1931 in Gila, New Mexico, to Manuel Enriquez Lopez and Carmen Ogas Lopez. She grew up with 10 other siblings. In 1945, her family moved from New Mexico to Safford, Arizona, where she met and married Gilbert in 1951. They made their home in Morenci, Arizona where she was a full-time stay-at-home mother to her five children. She truly was the matriarch of the family, helping to raise her children, attending their school activities and instilling love, kindness, strength, and religion. Her family always came first.
After moving to Sierra Vista in 1980, Teresa worked in various retail shops then worked for Kmart as a cashier until she retired. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, gambling, playing cards, listening to music, and visiting with family. She especially took pride in family gatherings for Thanksgiving.
Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday, December 2 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. All are welcome for the rosary and Catholic Mass at 10am at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr. Interment is at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Tr., at 12pm, followed by reception and Celebration of Life at St Andrew’s Madonna Hall. Food and refreshments will be served.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Peppi’s House in Tucson for their loving care during our mother’s last days.