Teresa O’Donogue, 39
SIERRA VISTA — Teresa Ann O’Donogue a 34-year resident of Sierra Vista passed away surrounded by love on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Teresa was born May 2, 1980 in Orange, California to James and Carol O’Donogue. Teresa was the best wife and mother, and a friend to so many. Teresa loved animals, nature, hiking the Grand Canyon with her mom, which she did twice, and bringing smiles to everyone around her. She had the most beautiful and energetic soul, and she touched so many lives with her gentle spirit and thoughtfulness. Teresa loved celebrating people and holidays, and could rival Hallmark with her amazing handmade greeting cards. Teresa is preceded in death by her father James, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, her four children, Cody, Ruthie, Shelby, and Jimmy, her kind hearted mother, Carol, and her three adoring sisters Jen (Shawn), Kathy (Geoff), and Kim (Frank).
Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, November 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with a rosary at 8:15 a.m. Ennichement will follow in St. Andrew’s Memory Garden. A reception will follow at Columbian Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
