Teresa Perez Aguirre, 85

SIERRA VISTA—On January 14, 2020, Teresa Perez Aguirre passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and closest friends, after her long fight against breast cancer. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Elsa Shanahan, her grandchildren Cole, Keyana and Cade Shanahan, and Tracy Aguirre Wren and several more, as well as her two brothers Francisco Perez and Alfonso Perez Valenzuela, her two sisters Placida Perez Valenzuela and Maria Elena Perez Valenzuela.
She was predeceased by her sister Kelly Rosa Perez Valenzuela, and her brother Eleuterio Perez Valenzuela and her Parents Francisco Perez Gomez and Maria Valenzuela Hernandez.
Teresa was born in Naco, Sonora on August 11, 1934. She was known as Lily to her family in Mexico as well as to many of her closest friends and family in Arizona. Lily was a special nick-name that was first given to her from her mother when she was a toddler. When she was in her early twenties, she graduated with a Degree from Academia Commercial. Soon after this, she married Arnold Aguirre and for 40 years, they ran two very popular landmark restaurants - El Charro in Bisbee, Arizona and Ricardo’s in Safford, Arizona and eventually moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Teresa was a talented artist, collector, and a skillful handy-woman who could fix almost anything that was brought to her.
Throughout her life, Teresa was an anchor to her family and to the community around her. She had an unstoppable zest for life and fun. She was always up before everyone else was and in bed later than most. Even in her final years while battling cancer she had unyielding energy and continued her dedication to her faith, family and community. She balanced her extremely busy schedule between her parish, Our Lady of the Mountains, and her family and friends in both Mexico and Arizona. She loved to share her special recipes of her famous refried beans, albondigas and her delicious chicken soup dish that have become family staples over the years. In her final years, Teresa spent most of her free time with the beautiful ladies from the church group which had become a close extension of her family. They shared many laughs and enjoyed theme parties where she would dress up in the most creative costumes, definitely a character in her own right. She enjoyed a rich and spiritual life to the very end. jensenssierravistamortuary.com
Visitation is Friday January 24 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary, 5515 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. Memorial Service is on Saturday, January 25 Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by Rosary 10:30 a.m. and Mass 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow after the service. Our Lady of the Mountains, 1425 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.