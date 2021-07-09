Teresa Segovia Porter, 58

TUCSON — Terri Segovia Porter, born August 25, 1962 to Bobby and Eva Segovia, passed away peacefully June 27, 2021. Terri was born and raised in Douglas Arizona and moved to Tucson where she settled and raised her family. She loved to socialize and laugh and always had a smile on her face. At one time she was an avid bowler. She kept in touch with friends and family through Facebook. She loved her kids dearly and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Katrina Porter, Raquel Porter and Richard Porter: her grandchildren, Alessa, Isaiah, Leighacy, Princeton and Aria: sister Lorraine Berumen (Tony), brothers Frank Segovia (Annette), Mark Segovia and Bobby Segovia (Barbara): numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be missed by all.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.