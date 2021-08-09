Teresa Shawn Spoerl, 65

SIERRA VISTA—Theresa Shawn Spoerl was born on March 9, 1956. Teresa passed away on July 31, 2021 with her husband, Erick, and daughter, Naila by her side.

She is survived by her husband, son, daughter, and four grandchildren.

Teresa was born to Zenas and Doris Clark in California. She married Erick on June 25, 1976.

Teresa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, in which she was a primary teacher.

Her funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Sierra Vista Fifth Ward at 1655 Avenida Del Sol on Friday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m.

She will be buried at a later date, on August 17, 2021.

