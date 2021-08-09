Teresa Shawn Spoerl, 65 Aug 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Teresa Shawn Spoerl, 65 CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA—Theresa Shawn Spoerl was born on March 9, 1956. Teresa passed away on July 31, 2021 with her husband, Erick, and daughter, Naila by her side.She is survived by her husband, son, daughter, and four grandchildren.Teresa was born to Zenas and Doris Clark in California. She married Erick on June 25, 1976.Teresa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, in which she was a primary teacher.Her funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints Sierra Vista Fifth Ward at 1655 Avenida Del Sol on Friday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m.She will be buried at a later date, on August 17, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theresa Shawn Spoerl Erick Saints Sierra Vista Latter Day Naila Church Of Jesus Christ Sierra Vista Most Popular Octogenarian killed in head-on crash on State Route 90, investigators say County hospitalizations rise, but not for vaccinated people Erosion affecting areas of unfinished border fence, Sheriff's officials say Local man arrested for aggravated assault, endangerment Cochise, Santa Cruz counties make redistricting issues known Prosecutor to prepare for accused child killer's trial Sophia Bush mourns co-star Markie Post: 'She made me feel invincible' Charlize Theron celebrates birthday with 'dream' party on a boat Two killed involved in drug debt with shooter, officials say Bisbee moves forward on housing initiative Member Services Subscription services on how to active digital access, missing newspaper, stop/starts etc. Click here for Member Services Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists