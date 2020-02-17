Teresa “Terry” Newman, 93
Buy Now

Teresa “Terry” Newman, 93

SIERRA VISTA—Our mother, Teresa Newman, passed on peacefully February 13, 2020 at the age of 93, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband John Newman Jr. They were married 52 years at the time of his passing in 2011. Mom loved her family and friends and her home was the gathering place for everyone. We know that Mom is at peace and in a better place, spending Valentine's Day with Dad. Together, at last. Mom is survived by her children: Anna Hearst (Bob), Elizabeth Brock (Dean), Rose Hamner (Mark), John Newman (Cindy), Richard Newman. Her grandchildren: Christine, Tracy, Laura, Becky, Adam, Sabrina, Logan, Brittany, Heather, Marie and numerous great-grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries