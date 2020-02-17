SIERRA VISTA—Our mother, Teresa Newman, passed on peacefully February 13, 2020 at the age of 93, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband John Newman Jr. They were married 52 years at the time of his passing in 2011. Mom loved her family and friends and her home was the gathering place for everyone. We know that Mom is at peace and in a better place, spending Valentine's Day with Dad. Together, at last. Mom is survived by her children: Anna Hearst (Bob), Elizabeth Brock (Dean), Rose Hamner (Mark), John Newman (Cindy), Richard Newman. Her grandchildren: Christine, Tracy, Laura, Becky, Adam, Sabrina, Logan, Brittany, Heather, Marie and numerous great-grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.
Most Popular
-
Tombstone city attorney pleads guilty to domestic violence charges
-
Buena voter registration event may have violated state law
-
Keeping 'The Town Too Tough to Die' alive
-
Three injured in Thursday vehicle collisions
-
DRILLING DOWN: Second Willcox water workshop covers aquifer, well health
-
Free Dump Days return
-
Bernard “Mac” Linhart, 55
-
Thatcher claims 2A East region title over Bisbee
-
Teresa 'Terry' Newman, 93
-
Walter Reed Kolbe, 83
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.