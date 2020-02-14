Teresa “Terry” Newman, 93

SIERRA VISTA–On February 13, 2020 in the comforts of her own home in Sierra Vista, Teresa Newman peacefully passed away with her youngest son Tony Newman, daughter-in-law Joyce Newman, granddaughter Karissa Keller and Valor Hospice nurse (Megan) and her CNA (Marilyn) at her side.
Teresa “Terry” Newman, born October 15, 1926 in Sorsogon, Philippines. Married to John E. Newman Jr. for 52 years before his passing in 2011. A resident of Sierra Vista since 1970. In her youth, she was a messenger by horseback for the Gorilla Army in the Philippines. She had numerous stories about how she assisted U.S. troops during the liberation of the Philippines, one of her favorites was when she assisted a few U.S. soldiers avoiding detection from a Japanese Battalion by hiding them in a cave. She was very adventurous throughout her life. She loved to gamble. Even at a young age, she would sit on the beaches of the Philippines with friends and bet on the American planes that were engaged in battle. It was in the Philippines where she met a young U.S. soldier, SFC John E. Newman Jr., whom she dated for 6 years before their marriage August 25, 1959 in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines.
She came to the U.S. with her husband John when he received orders to return. She received her U.S. citizenship December 1967 in Augusta, Georgia. With several different duty stations, their final appointment was Ft. Huachuca in April of 1970. It was Sierra Vista that she called home. She visited the Philippines in 1991 for the last time letting her family there know that Arizona is her home. After retiring from different contract jobs on Ft. Huachuca, she shined as a homemaker and hostess. Her kitchen was the gathering place for her poker games and mahjong with the best food anyone could ask for. When entering her house, she would always ask if you would like to sit down and eat. Her happy-go-lucky ways were contagious, and her favorite saying was “Que Sera Sera” (Whatever will be, will be.).
She battled Alzheimer’s for 16+ years, in hospice for her last 4 years. No illness or diagnosis was going to take her, she went on her own terms. A fighter to the end. “Que Sera Sera”.
She is survived by her 6 children, 11 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
Services are Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Rosary at 8:30 a.m., Mass at 9:00 a.m. Procession at 10:40 to Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial where she will be laid to rest with John.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.