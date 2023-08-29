HUACHUCA CITY— Terry Justin Hobbs, 68, crossed over from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 24, 2023, after a long illness.
Terry, an Arizona native was born on Fort Huachuca, Arizona on December 29, 1954 to Claude and Wilma Hobbs. He attended Tombstone High School and worked in construction, co-owning Action Roofing Company in Sierra Vista , with his school friend Rick Bart.
Terry met and married his wife Debbie in Huachuca City where they raised their family and lived for 46 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping along with other outdoor activities. He felt the best when he could tell a joke and make others laugh. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and gift of gab.
He was preceded in death by — Father, Claude Hobbs, Mother, Wilma Hobbs, and Daughter, Susan Altemus.
Terry is survived by his wife, Debbie, Son, William (Jordan) Hobbs, Son, Justin Hobbs, Sister, Theresa Shelton, grandchildren; Kirstyn Altemus, Alyssa Altemus, Layce Hobbs, Ashtin Hobbs, two great grandchildren with one on the way, nieces, Jolean (Steve) Howard, Christel (Matt) Donker. Great Nieces; Triniti, Zoe, and Nora, and great nephew Devin.
Debbie would like to thank the following for sharing in Terry’s care and going above and beyond in making him feel loved: Eden Hospice; Adam, Lauri, Holly, and Dawn. Dr. Purba Biswas, Sequana and Eden Wright, Teri Meister, Diane DeIeso, Linda Cross, Bucky Latting, Faye Butler, Jackie Shea, Mike Stanley, Paul Hawker, John DAuria, Kathy DeKeiser, and the ladies at Village Meadows Baptist Church.