Terry Justin Hobbs, 68 Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago HUACHUCA CITY—Terry Justin Hobbs, 68, of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away with loved ones by his side, on July 24, 2023. Services will be announced at a later date.