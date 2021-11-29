Terry (Palomino) Quinn, 74

BISBEE — Terry (Palomino) Quinn was born January 22, 1946 in Douglas, Arizona and passed on November 24, 2021.
Raised in Bisbee, Terry graduated from Bisbee High School in 1964. Known for her work and ethic, during her busy career days she held positions at Cochise County, the State of Arizona, and the hospitality industry.
As a military spouse, she dedicated herself to the care of other military spouses during deployments. Her passion for literature led her to being a published author of poetry. She was proudly Elvis’s number one fan.
Terry retired in Bisbee and began enjoying traveling with her husband, and making memories with her friends and family. Inspiring everyone who knows her one more time, it was her final wish to offer herself to the research of her rare ailment, in order to help others.
She is deeply mourned and missed as a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Terry is survived by her husband, Richard Quinn; her two daughters, Melissa Figueroa and Joanna (William) Romero; her two sisters, Martha (Robert) Swasey and Laura (David) Chavez; her seven grandchildren, Joshua (Raul) Figueroa, Justine Romero, Julie Romero, Justin (Jennie) Figueroa, Jacqueline (Brian) Romero, William (Betsy) Romero, and Jacen Higuera; eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my mama you’ll be.”
Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Bisbee, January 22, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.