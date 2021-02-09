Thelma Elaine Fenn, 97

BENSON — Thelma Elaine Fenn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away February 7, 2021—the day that marked the 77th anniversary of her marriage to sweetheart Karl, who preceded her in death seven years prior, nearly to the day.
Thelma was born January 27, 1924, in Cedar City, Utah, to Loyal and Cambalena Millett, the eldest of four children. In seeking employment the family moved to southern California soon thereafter and eventually to Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino mountains, where she lived and attended school, even crossing the lake by a “school boat” to get to the schoolhouse. Upon reaching high school age, she had to board in San Bernardino as there was not a high school in the mountain community at the time. While boarding with a family Thelma first tasted tacos from a local restaurant. She obtained the recipe and passed it on to her mother. This beloved recipe eventually became known as “Fenn Tacos” –a family favorite now made by four generations (and which was said to be a requirement for marriage into the family!)
After high school Thelma was employed at Norton Air Force base, during World War II and met a handsome officer, Karl Fenn, that caught her eye. They were introduced at a church social and the relationship took off. They were engaged shortly thereafter and were married in February of 1944 in the Mesa, Arizona temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The years in the service took them to many places throughout North America, including Spokane Washington, Newfoundland, Mississippi and eventually back to southern California. Children were born along the way, and eventually Karl and Thelma had eight children- John the eldest, followed by Stephen, Tina (the only daughter), Paul, Jim, David, Mark and Michael.Thelma accompanied Karl on several mission efforts for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. First was an adventure for the entire family as they lived in Peru and Argentina while Karl was supervising chapel construction for the church. Thelma along with her children learned Spanish and enjoyed three years of living in foreign countries. After time in California upon their return, the family settled in Benson in 1973 where Karl and Thelma looked after his aging parents. After children were grown and gone Karl and Thelma returned to more church mission activity, serving in Venezuela, Mexico City and Chile. Thelma was an example of compassionate service as she worked faithfully in many church callings, including Relief Society president for 10 years in the Pomerene Ward. She was an immaculate homemaker, and always had home cooked meals and desserts prepared for her family.
Her legacy is marked by her eight children, 33 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to Karl, she was preceded in death by her daughter Tina.
Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 381 N. Pomerene Rd. Benson. Viewing will be 9:00 a.m., service at 10:00 a.m., internment will be at Pomerene Cemetery 11:00 a.m.
