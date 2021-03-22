DOUGLAS — Thelma was born April 3, 1934 at the Phoenix, Arizona Good Samaritan Hospital to Kenneth and Alma Caswell. Born into a cattle rancher’s family in early Arizona instilled the incredible work ethic that she was known for her whole life. Thelma lived with her parents and four siblings, brother Aubry, sisters Ailene and Jean and brother Donnie as a youngster on or near the family’s Powderhorn Ranch north of Scottsdale, Arizona. She went through school in Scottsdale and grew up working ranching related jobs helping her parents and other ranchers until she graduated from High School. She worked as a Superior Court judge’s secretary until she met and married the “Love of my Life” Laurence Vance on May 15, 1953. Laurence and Thelma soon started a family and he began a career with the Arizona Highway patrol. In September of 1963 Thelma and Laurence moved to Douglas with their 3 sons Bob, Larry and Kenny. Thelma started her career with the Douglas Public Schools Cafeteria System on August 1, 1964. She became the school cafeteria system supervisor in 1974 and held that position until her retirement in August of 1994. Laurence passed away on December 16, 1999. She was devastated at first but soon focused her attention and energy to her grandchildren and as time passed, to her great grandchildren. When the first grandkids arrived she changed her title to “Granny”, a name and title she wore with great pride and incredible devotion until God took her home early Saturday morning on March 20, the first day of Spring. She passed away peacefully in the presence of her three sons. Thelma’s tender loving touch, soft words of wisdom and beautiful honest smile will be sorely missed by her family and others fortunate enough to know her. We will all miss her homemade bread, the incredible meals and her open arms and tender loving touch.
Thelma is survived by her younger sister Jean Brown, her three sons, Bob, Larry (Toni) and Ken. Also surviving are her granddaughters: Darlyne (Jeff) Moore, Danielle (Cory) Foy and grandsons: Nathan Vance, Kenny (Amy) Vance, Jr., Bobby (Laura) Vance, Jr. and Larry (Leeann) Vance along with 19 great grandchildren. Thelma will be buried next to her husband Laurence in the McNeal Cemetery on Davis Road east of Highway 191 on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Thelma’s name. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.