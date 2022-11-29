CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA —Thelma Lou Moore, 82, passed away Thursday, November 17th, 2022 in Carlsbad, California. Born on August 20, 1940 in Cudahy, California, to Myrta and Donald Sparks, she was the oldest of three. She graduated from Bell High School in 1958. While attending Bell Baptist church with her mother, she met the love of her life Gallie Moore whom she married on April 28, 1961. They raised two children, a daughter, Susan, and a son, David.
Thelma graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelors in Business and Golden Gate University with a Masters in Business Administration. She worked for Wick Communications for over 20 years. She was an army wife and met her lifelong friends, Lonnie and Provi, while her husband was stationed at Fort Monmouth. The trio were reconnected when Gallie was stationed at Fort Huachuca in 1979, and spent countless hours together, enjoying local art festivals, and appreciating each other’s company.
Thelma loved watching sports (especially University of Arizona basketball), was an avid reader, and remained active in NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) throughout her later years of life. She was known by friends and family for her good nature and her welcoming holiday celebrations with loved ones.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Gallie, sister Pat, and daughter Susan. She is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Leslie, brother Mike, and grandchildren: Corey, Andrew (Mykaha), and Addison.
Thelma’s service has no set date as of now, but she will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a strong, giving, and caring person who positively impacted everyone in her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to NAMI Southeastern Arizona in Thelma’s honor.