Thelma Louise Brown, 68

SIERRA VISTA — On Thursday August 20, 2020, Thelma Louise Brown loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 68. Thelma was born on January 7,1952 in New Bern, North Carolina to William and Patsy Foskey. She worked as a certified nurse assistant at Hacienda Rehabilitation for 25 years in Sierra Vista. She was married to retired 1SGT Daniel A. Brown for 47 years. They raised three daughters Tina, Janet, and Alexis. Thelma had a passion and love for helping others. She was loving, caring, compassionate, kind, generous, and just the salt of the Earth. Thelma was preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Patsy; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; three children, Tina, Janet, and Alexis; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brother, Gary; sister, Gladys; two son-in-laws; and her daughter-in-law.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 Hwy 92 at 1:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. Flowers or donations may be sent to 801 Sunset Vista Dr Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
