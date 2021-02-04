Thelma Mae (Stout) Stroncheck, 84

HEREFORD — In loving memory of Thelma Mae (Stout) Stroncheck, who went to be with Jesus on January 17, 2021. She was 84.
She was born in Carmichael, Pennsylvania to Claude W. Stout and Lelia L. (Brooks) Stout whom she loved very much.
While in high school Thelma won a national handwriting and bookkeeping contest. After graduation she worked for Anchor Hocking where she met and married the late Joseph Zentkovich of Keisterville, Pennsylvania, and they had two daughters. Later Thelma married the late Frank W. Stroncheck and they had five children.
Thelma was a devoted wife and mother and she made every house a home whether in Uniontown, Pennsylvania; Beaufort, South Carolina; Jacksonville, North Carolina; or Hereford, Arizona. One thing she often did was rearrange the furniture; that was her thing.
Thelma loved children. She not only loved and raised seven of her own but also loved and cared for many other children, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would teach life lessons to us all.
Thelma was the #1 Steeler fan. She was able to go to their training camp and toured their locker room, ate in their cafeteria, saw their Superbowl display and many other things. However, what she liked the best was wearing a Superbowl ring for the whole session. The only problem was she didn’t want to give it back.
Thelma had a lot of obstacles to overcome in her life, but she would always be positive and say, “God will help us” and “This too shall pass”. She was always hard working but loved to laugh, play games and she had a good, kind, caring heart. Everyone who met her, loved her.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Claude Stout and Lelia (Brooks) Stout and her brothers, Raymond Stout, Clarence Stout and Claude Stout.
Thelma will be deeply missed by her seven children: Deborah (Rey) Torres of Hereford, Arizona, Linda Phipps of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, John Stroncheck of Tampa, Florida, and Patty Decota, Mary Bussel, Frank (Casey) Stroncheck, Mark (Shauna) Stroncheck all of Beaufort, South Carolina; and her sister Luella Ranaldi of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. She will also be missed by her 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, who all called her GG, and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as other family members and many new and longtime friends.
Thank you to Eden Hospice for all their care and support. Additionally, we want to thank Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary (jensenssierravistamortuary.com) and especially Jordan.
