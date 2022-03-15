Thelmer Allen Smith, Jr, 89

TEMPE — Thelmer Allen Smith, Jr, age 89, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away at his home on March 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. Thelmer was born on December 29, 1932, in Phoenix, Arizona to Thelmer A. and Grace B. Smith.
Thelmer, also known as “Smitty”, is survived by his wife, Iva; eight children: Stephen (Brenda), David (Mary), Annette (Dan) Klein, Jolene Washatka, Diane (Bruce) Perkins, Michelle (Mike) Young, Kent (Rachelle) and Neil (Melynda), 56 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren with more due this year.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tom Washatka.
September 5, 1953, Thelmer married Iva Heward of Woodruff, Arizona and made Willcox, Arizona their home in 1954. He worked alongside his father at Willcox Auto Parts and continued to manage the store after his father had passed. Thelmer was elected to the city council becoming the youngest Mayor ever elected in Willcox in 1971. He served six years as Mayor, then served two more years as Vice-Mayor. They moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1980 and established a printing and advertising business. He worked with the Boy Scouts of America for many years and received the Silver Beaver award.
Thelmer was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many different leadership positions. He and his wife served in the Nashville Tennessee Mission and in the Arizona Tempe Mission office. He enjoyed and was very involved in working with the family history program. Other hobbies included music, drawing, photography, writing and being in the outdoors. His most prized possession and legacy is his family.
The visitation and viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Tempe Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2707 S. College Avenue in Tempe, Arizona. The funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. The concluding service and internment will begin 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Woodruff Cemetery in Woodruff, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.