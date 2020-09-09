Theodore “Ted” Belwish, 85

TUCSON — On August 12, 2020, at the age of 85, Theodore “Ted” Belwish passed away peacefully with his wife and family at his side. He served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. He grew up in the restaurant business in Chicago, Illinois, moved to Fullerton, California, where he started in the car business, and he had a used car business in Huachuca City, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his son, Peter, who passed away on October 31, 2000. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughters, Lauralyn (Douglas) Hundley, and Elizabeth Decker (Michael) Sellers; his grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew (Wren), and Timothy Decker, Joshua and Emmaleigh Hundley; his great-grandkids, Merrick and Maylie kids of Matthew Sellers, his sister, Catherine (Kitty); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be deeply missed, but he will be forever in our hearts. In his last minutes before his death, a teardrop came out of his eye. He saw Jesus: Psalm 126:5 says, “Those who sow in tears shall reap in joy.” His memorial will be held on October 31, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Ft. Lowell Rd, Tucson, Arizona 85719. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, American Parkinson Disease Association or American Breast Cancer Society.
