Theresa Diane Cox, 62 and Michael Keith Cox, 68
SIERRA VISTA— It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Theresa Diane Cox, July 11, 2019, and our bother Michael Keith Cox, August 3, 2019. Both Suffered from lengthy illnesses. They are preceded in death by our parents, Billie Lee Cox and Robert Cox Jr.; and two sisters, Beverly Tina Castro (Cox) and Dawn Maria Pyle (Cox). Theresa leaves behind her life partner, Keith Marino, and a son, Markland David Lord. Michael leaves behind a daughter, Christina Cox and two grandchildren; a brother, Robbie Cox; and a sister, Michelle Lee Scully. Both were blessed to have many cousins, nieces, and nephews. They will both be greatly missed by family and friends. Both were cremated as per request and will be placed with our family on our family's land in New Mexico.
