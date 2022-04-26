Theresa Sowersby-Wick, 67
HEREFORD — Theresa Sowersby-Wick. Entered this life, May 10, 1954. Passed to the next life, April 19, 2022.
Theresa was born in Tucson, Arizona, May 10, 1954 to Barbara Joann Sowersby (Bennett), and Jack Sowersby. Theresa lived in Cochise County during her youth and early years of marriage to David Glen Murray. Theresa always made any house into a warm and welcoming home. Often many of the neighborhood children would spend time at the Cochise home. Theresa loved to make food and spend time with all these children. She always seemed to develop meaningful relationships with acquaintances throughout her life. She loved to garden and make healthy food for her friends and family. She loved the fall in Cochise County. Often during the fall, she enjoyed baking and submitting her baked creations in the Cochise County Fair. She humbly accepted many blue ribbons for her wonderful baking. Later in her life she attended the Arizona Desert Institute of Massage and received her massage license. She enjoyed helping people through her therapeutic massage. She especially loved earning baby massage, and sports massage certificates. She eventually advanced her practice of massage earning a grant to apply the therapeutic benefits for autistic persons. During this time, she met and fell in love with Jonathan Wick. They spent many great years together remodeling homes and growing together in a special bond. Theresa seemed to always be adopting and raising many animals throughout her life. She especially loved her cats and dogs that were all very special to her.
Theresa cared deeply for her loved ones. Her care and love for many people throughout her life left an indelible mark on more than can be counted. She especially held fondly the families of Wick, Terrell, Murray, Murphy, Dipeso, Baugh, Richards, and Flanders.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Jonathan Wick, her mother Barbara Joann Grosh, her children, Teryl Murray, Tyler Murray, her grandchildren, Emyt Murray, Meryn Murray, brother, John McCarty.
She is preceded in passing by her father, Jack Sowersby, brother, Michael Richard Sowersby, and her first husband David Glen Murray.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at Kartchner Caverns State Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 9:00 AM. Please join the family to remember Theresa for all her wonderful contributions to our lives.
In lieu of flowers, and in consideration of any donations, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org