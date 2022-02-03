Thomas Alvin Farnsworth, 96

POMERENE — Thomas Alvin Farnsworth passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the age of 96. He was born February 27, 1925 in Colonia Garcia, Chihuahua, Mexico, high in the Sierra Madre Mountains, also known as the LDS mountain colonies of Chihuahua. Tom was the ninth child of ten born to Stephen August and Ethel Exile Bingham Farnsworth. He was a 1944 graduate of the Juarez Academy and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife Leora Coons Farnsworth, son, Thomas A. (Heather) Farnsworth, II of Pomerene, daughters: Ranell (Ted) McRae of Safford, Nancy (Bruce) Smith of Centerville, Rhonda (Stephen) Webb of Pomerene, Sherrie (John) Herrod of Payson, Donna (Ron) Barney of Gilbert, Lorna (David) Rogers of Mesa, a sister, Mary Eda Shupe and a sister-in-law, Eileen Chester; as well as 55 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At an early age Tom learned the value of good, honest work from his father who taught him to “Always be able to look back at what you have done and be proud of it.” He carried that work ethic with him throughout his life.
Tom spent a life of service to others giving freely of his time and means. He opened his home to five foster children, cousins, aunts, a grandfather, and his widowed mother-in-law. He served a two year Family History Mission in 1996 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomerene Cemetery, Pomerene, Arizona.