GOODYEAR — Born in Tucson, Arizona to T F Wilson, Sr and Beatrice Lotz Wilson, just a few minutes after his twin sister, Tom’s mother always said her son was a true gentleman, as it was “ladies first” from the start.
Growing up in Benson with his sisters, Gail (Keith Adams) and Melissa (Ron Elias), he was known for his mischievousness and good humor, as well as his athletic abilities. Tom excelled in football and basketball, earning many wins for the Benson Bobcats. In 1969, Tom headed north to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona and later transferred to Newberry College in South Carolina, where he earned his BS in Business Administration. Tom loved South Carolina, and U of A sports. He was a fan of the Wildcats and the Clemson Tigers until his last breath. After graduation in 1973, Tom headed back to Arizona where he met and married his beloved wife, Maureen Gawne. Together they raised their three children, Katie, Jennifer (Matthew Wenz), and Thomas (Amanda). In 1982, Tom took his family east to begin a career in the food services and catering business. His employer transferred him all across the country, living from Florida to California, but eventually returning to Arizona where the family settled in Avondale in 1998. He’d spend the next 17 years working at Sky Harbor Airport, a job he loved as he met many people from all over the world. After leaving that position in 2013, Tom went to work for the Litchfield Elementary School District, where he made many more lifelong friends. He also began volunteering with the local food banks and spent many Saturdays passing out food to those in need.
Tom took pride in his home, working hard to make it beautiful for his family. He spent hours putting in landscaping that was the talk of the block. Neighbors and friends will recall stopping to chat with him as he manicured his lawn or fixed the irrigation lines, a task he valiantly performed until Parkinson’s finally forced him to stop.
Tom absolutely loved his children, but his grandkids were the ultimate blessing to him. Poppa Tom was always up for babysitting, play dates, tea parties, tossing a ball, dress up, story telling, trips to Hobby Lobby and more. Nicole, Gunnar, Gordon, Benjamin, Ryan and Stella all loved their Poppa to the moon and back. Each child has a treasure chest of memories of summers spent in the pool, Superman costumes, surprise Christmas visits and crazy road trips. Life was never sweeter for Tom than when he was with his family.
On January 16, 2021, Covid-19 claimed our beloved husband, brother, father, friend and Poppa. We are devastated! Tom has been missed by all his many friends around the West Valley, and of course, by his family who adored him. Though he was a twin, Tom was one of a kind.
A service at Cochise Garden of Rest will be held on March 22, 2022 at 1 pm.