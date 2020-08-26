Thomas Frederick Seage, 68

JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA — Mr. Thomas Frederick Seage, aged 68, died Friday August 7, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.
A US Air Force veteran, Tom served in Vietnam and later in Iraq as a contractor. He placed his family and nation as his top priorities. His sense of humor, gusto for life and unique perspective made life interesting for those around him. As a child and young man Tom’s goal was to help his mother and his brothers and find fun in the moment. After joining the Air Force and working as an Air Police Officer he deployed to Vietnam. He came back changed. He settled down, met a wonderful lady, received a degree in Computer Science, got a job and they brought two extraordinary daughters into the world. His world revolved around his daughters. 43 years later his daughters have grown into wonderful women who will miss him each day. So will his father and brothers. Tom made the world brighter around him and all who were fortunate to know him agree: He was not boring.
Tom is survived by his wife, Janet Lynn Marshall-Seage and daughter, Krista Seage in North Carolina; his daughter, Heather Seage-Harris in Washington; his father, Frederick H. Seage Jr, and brothers Michael, Douglas and David Seage in Arizona. He leaves his family sure that he is in a better place and that he will join his mother Patricia and younger brother Matthew Seage in Heaven.
Thomas F. Seage will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on August 27, 2020. Thank you to all for your patience and kindness. God Speed brother, we will miss you.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.