Thomas 'Gary' Ellis, 62

MOORESVILLE, NC — Wednesday, March 3, 2021,Thomas Gary Ellis our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age 62, after losing his battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in Statesville, North Carolina. Gary was born on June 8, 1958 in Douglas, Arizona to Gilbert Ellis and Vallie Rae. Gary lived the majority of his life in Willcox, Arizona. Gary had been married to the love of his life for over 40 years. They raised two children David and Deslie. Gary began working at the Mobile gas station for his brother, Dicky at the early age of 11 years. He developed a work ethic that could match no other, that he passed on to his children. He never stopped until the work was finished. He then began driving the tow trucks for Ellis Towing in his late teens. He genuinely cared about all the people he served in our community, their families and their needs. All of the residents of Willcox knew they could count on Gary 24/7. In 1988, he took over the management of Dick’s Truck and Auto and served the Willcox Community with the utmost integrity. In October 2016, Gary retired to Mooresvillle, North Carolina where he spent the remainder of his life. Gary enjoyed traveling many places with his family including: Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and numerous road trips throughout the United States. Some of his best memories were the many ski trips taken with family and friends. Gary was a wonderful father and devoted husband that dedicated his very being to his wife and children. There was nothing he would not do for his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert, mother, Vallie Rae, brothers, Charles, Billy, Sonny, Sisters: Peggy Taylor and Nancy Flint. Survived by his wife, Dina, son David (Samantha) of Simi Valley, California and, daughter, Deslie Massie of Cornelius, North Carolina, grandsons: Aven Ellis and Nash Ellis of Simi Valley California, brothers: Dicky (Charlotte) Ellis, Darrell (Linda) Ellis, Steve Ellis, Alan Ellis and sisters: Barbara (Gene) Brillon, Kay (Mark) Lohn and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name by the Serenity House of Mooresville, 110 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, North Carolina .28117 (704) 664-2004.
