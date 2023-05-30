Thomas Hanley, 81

SIERRA VISTA—Thomas (Tom) Hanley, a 19-year resident of Sierra Vista, passed away May 13, 2023, at the age of 81. Raised in Mill Valley, California, Tom spent his youth exploring the trails of Marin County, climbing (and falling out of) trees, honing his adventurer skills, and rolling in dirt (which he attributed to the strong immune system he enjoyed most of his life). He was an Eagle Scout at 14, a camp counselor at the Marin Sierra Boy Scout Camp and later as an Explorer, he joined the Sea Scouts where he learned nautical skills while navigating the San Francisco Bay.

In high school, Tom was on the diving team and while not a great diver, he was a “must see” as he approached the diving board with his striking posture and Speedo-clad flair. After graduating from Tamalpais High School, he spent a year touring Europe, registering for the draft at the US Embassy in Spain when he turned 18, and working at a Coca Cola factory in Hanover, Germany when he ran out of money. Tom remained fluent in German and was known to break out in German folk songs whenever the urge struck -- in the workplace, on the street, at the store…He occasionally spoke it to better describe a situation or capture a thought.

Tags