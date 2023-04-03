GLENDALE, AZ—Thomas Joseph McAllister, 85, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away at home on February 25, 2023 with family by his side.Tom was born on December 8, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona to Joseph and Edith McAllister. He was the oldest of four children. The family moved to Willcox, Arizona in 1951 and Tom worked with his father helping with feeder cattle and clearing land. Tom graduated from Willcox High School in 1956 and spent the following summer with the rodeo in Cody, Wyoming. He attended Eastern Arizona College and then enlisted and served in the Air National Guard. He married Nell Collins in 1961 and together they had two children, Timothy and Tommie Jo (Jojo). He worked the next fifty years as a heavy equipment operator for Local #428.
Tom married Beverly Bien Belk in 1982 and lived the remainder of his life in Glendale, Arizona.
Tom was a quiet, gentle and kind man who genuinely cared about others. He could carry on a conversation with anyone and make them feel special. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Tom was an avid reader and also had an interest in history. He enjoyed golfing, riding bikes, photography and traveling with Beverly.
Tom is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 40 years, son, Timothy, daughter, Jojo, and stepdaughter, Dawn. Grandchildren, Aeria, Jamie, Jeff and Cassie. Step-grandchildren, Lindsey, Daria, and Annika. Two great grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his siblings, Kathy (Toby) Collins, Robert (Elizabeth) McAllister, Mary Vuke, and Alberta ( Korre) Bratland, Sister-in-law.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, various aunts, uncles, and cousins.