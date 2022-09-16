Thomas Joseph McCann, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Thomas Joseph McCann “Tom”, 73, of Sierra Vista, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Tom was a devoted husband, father, tata, cowboy, and friend to many.
Tom was born on January 30, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Susanna Holden and James McCann. His father served in the military, eventually leading his family to reside in Sierra Vista.
Tom moved back to Phoenix for his senior year of high school, graduating from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. He spent many years thereafter rodeoing and cowboying. He rode saddle broncs and bulls for the Cochise College Rodeo team. One of the jobs he remembered fondly during this time, was working for John Wayne at the Red Rock feedlots.
Tom was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star Medal (BSM) and Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) for his service. After serving, he returned to Sierra Vista and started his career as a lineman/ Cable Splicer with Mountain Bell phone company, which later became Century Link. He retired from the phone company in 2011.
Tom met his loving wife Gloria in Tombstone, Arizona and they married in 1975. Together they raised five children and were blessed with nine grandchildren.
Tom was always willing to help others, often taking in those who had nowhere else to stay until they got back on their feet. He was often referred to as one of the last real cowboys by those who met him. His kind and gentle nature was comforting to all who knew him and despite his tendency to listen more than he spoke, he could entertain a room with stories of his childhood adventures and growing up with his brothers. In the last few years his favorite topic of conversation was his grandchildren. He loved each one with all his heart.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, ranching, and above all, spending time with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Gloria; Son Thomas (Jaime) McCann; Daughters Lisa McCann (Ed Fee), Amanda (Kyle) Rankin, Christina (Kevin) Kristick and Kayla McCann (Kyle Pierce); Grandchildren: Nora, Marcus, Justin, Ava, Kylie, Kenna, Ty, Kacey, and Kai; Brother James (Glynnis) McCann; Sisters Patsy Molinari, Susan Cornelius and numerous beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his Mother Susanna McCann, Father James McCann, and brothers John McCann and Donald McCann.
Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountain, 1425 East Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650, on Friday September 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. A gathering celebrating Tom's life will be held immediately after interment at the Sierra Vista, VFW. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to bring their fondest memories and stories to celebrate Tom’s life.