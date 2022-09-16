Thomas Joseph McCann, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Thomas Joseph McCann “Tom”, 73, of Sierra Vista, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Tom was a devoted husband, father, tata, cowboy, and friend to many.

Tom was born on January 30, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Susanna Holden and James McCann. His father served in the military, eventually leading his family to reside in Sierra Vista.

