SIERRA VISTA — Thomas Lee Cochran was born October 5, 1979, and sadly left us on May 27, 2020, after a brief, incurable illness, a passing hastened in the end by complications with Covid-19. Tom is survived by his parents, Thomas Gerald and Christine Rachel (Armstrong), his brother Richard Reed (Shannon) and nephews Finn Thomas and Cameron Lee. Aunts and uncles are Nancy Johnson (Tim), Richard Armstrong, and Mike (Deni), Julie, Terri, Pam, Rick (DeAnn), and Keith Cochran. We will all miss his hearty laugh, his wicked sense of humor, and his gentle, truly kind heart. A 5th-generation Arizonan, Tom earned an engineering degree from the University of Arizona, was an avid sports fan (go Wildcats!), had an eclectic taste in music, and was an ardent reader on many diverse subjects. No services are currently planned. Please stay safe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson.
