SIERRA VISTA—Thomas Phillip Stoney, Sr., 88, a long time Sierra Vista resident, passed away at home on 3 July 2023 surrounded by his three children.
Tom was born to Oliver and Vivian Benson Stoney on 28 December 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina.
His siblings were as follows: Oliver Herman Stoney, Jr (died a POW during the Korean War), Evelyn D. Stoney Brown, Viola M. Stoney Chisolm (Farrias), Louise Helen Stoney (deceased), Thaddeus R. Stoney, Gloria Lorraine Stoney (deceased), Herbert Graham (deceased), and Archibald Stoney.
He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICS) and Simonton Elementary schools. He graduated from Avery High School where he was a starting Middle Linebacker on the Football Team. He also earned an associate degree in social services at Cochise College.
Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 for three years. By December of 1952 he was serving in combat in Korea during the Korean War, arriving in Korea on 17 December 1952, 11 days before he turned 18 years old. He served in Korea from December 1952-April 1954. He was discharged from the Army in May of 1955.
He re-enlisted in the Army in March of 1957 and was assigned to the 16th Signal Bn. (Combat Area) at Fort Huachuca in May of 1957. Tom's arrival at Fort Huachuca began a very long association with the Fort and Sierra Vista, which lasted from his arrival in 1957 until his death. He always said, "each time the Army sent me overseas, I always ended up back at Fort Huachuca following my overseas tour".
In addition to serving during the Korean War, he also served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War (1966-1967) and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for gallantry under fire by hostile forces. Tom also served in Germany (2 tours) and in Ethiopia Africa during his military career.
He retired from the Army in August 1976 with over 22 years of service. He was also a Federal Civil Servant employee on Fort Huachuca. He retired in November 1994 as Chief Recreation Division, MWR. His combined military and federal civilian service to the U.S. Government totaled more than 41 years.
Tom loved sports. Following his playing years, he became an athletic official for the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) officiating football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball. He was 1st Vice President and a founding member of the Greater Huachuca Area Athletics Officials Association.
He was once very active with the local branch of the NAACP and was the first Adult Advisor to the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP Youth Council.
Tom also served as President of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers (SWABS) Inc, for over six years. He spearheaded the drive to save the historic Mountain View Colored Officers Club located at Fort Huachuca from demolition.
Tom was preceded in death (three months prior) by his loving, and dedicated wife of 34 years Margit Stoney, and stepdaughter Britta Mueller.
He leaves to mourn his two daughters, Robin L. Green of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Trina Stoney-Liggin (David) of Sierra Vista Arizona, his son, Thomas P Stoney Jr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and his stepdaughter Sylvi Weth of Koningsdorf, Germany. Tom also leaves seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one step great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 147 S. Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona 85636 at 11:00 a.m. on 29 July 2023 with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. All arrangements were made by Hatfield Funeral Home.
Please send all flowers and cards to the following address:
Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 South Huachuca Blvd., Huachuca City, Arizona 85636.