Thomas Ray “Bud” Upchurch, 95

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MESA — Thomas Ray “Bud” Upchurch passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona on October 22, 2021. Bud, as he was known to almost everyone, lived a full life and enjoyed his family, traveling, watching a game and most of all sitting down to tell you a story.
He was a member of the Church of Christ and devoted his life to his belief in God and to spreading the gospel through teaching classes and part time preaching.
Bud was born on October 30, 1925 in Pattonville, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 until 1947. During that time, he married Juanita Hervey on November 3, 1945, and four years later they moved to Bisbee, Arizona. Bud and Juanita were blessed with four sons; James, Roger, David and Mark. He loved to coach his boys’ baseball teams and was a radio announcer of the high school sports during the boys’ years in school. Bud made sure to teach the value of hard work to his sons by involving them in his many businesses, one of which he was most fondly known for was the Upchurch Mobil Gas station. Due to his involvement with the community, he touched the lives of many young men and women and was a mentor whom they looked up to.
In 2006, Bud met his current wife, Sybil, on a Mediterranean cruise sponsored by the Church. They had many common interests and grew up in similar areas in Texas and later Arizona. They were married in 2007 and lived the past 14 years as a very happy couple. Sybil was a wonderful companion to Bud, even on his most stubborn days.
Bud is preceded in death by his late wife of 58 years Juanita, sons: James (Mary), Roger (Sharon) and David, his grandson Tony, along with six siblings. He is survived by his wife Sybil, son Mark (Kay), stepchildren David (Carolyn) and Jan, grandchildren Bryce, Jillian (Patrick C.), Jarett, Patrick and Connor, step granddaughter Kim, step great-granddaughter Jordyn, and great-granddaughter Capri. Bud is also survived by six siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Church of Christ in Bisbee, AZ on November 6, 2021. Visitation will start at 1:00pm followed by the service at 2:00pm.
All arrangements are being handled by Alex Espinoza Funeral Home in Bisbee, Arizona.