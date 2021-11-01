If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Thomas Ryan Power was born August 17th 1965, in Chicago, Illinois and relocated to Arizona with his family in 1967. Sadly, on October 3rd 2021, Tom passed from this life, leaving his family, friends and all that had the blessing of knowing him heartbroken. Tommy was dedicated to anyone he considered family. He showed up when it mattered, had your back and would defend his loved ones without hesitation should the need arise. He was the son of the late James F. Power Jr and Rita M. McCarthy. He is survived by his siblings Judith and Craig Nicholson, Moya Power Koch, James F. Power III, John and Sabrina Power and Patrick and Samantha Power and the beautiful Shayleen Naico, who was always a constant love in his life. He was also loved by his 22 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tommy was often found in the kitchen cooking or baking a birthday cake for one of his nieces or nephews. He always found a way to show his love. He also loved to fish, draw and paint. Like his father he found his way into copper mining and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. He had recently taken up racing and had just raced his big brother around the race track. Tommy had a smile that always let you know he enjoyed life and his love of his Irish heritage was always evident, as well his patriotism for this great country. Tommy’s life was too short but the blessing of knowing and loving him will forever be imprinted in our hearts.