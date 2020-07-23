Thomas (Tom) Richard Ahearn, 89
SIERRA VISTA — Thomas (Tom) Richard Ahearn, long time resident of Atlanta, Georgia and most recently of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020.
Tom, the youngest son of Thomas Theodore and Rose Inez (Rowan) Ahearn, was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 12, 1930. After graduation from Penn State University in 1954, he served in the Air Force as a Tactical Photo Interpreter Officer at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. While serving in Texas Tom met his future wife (Maria) Alicia Isaza Pelaez; they married in her hometown of Medellin, Colombia on August 18, 1956. While continuing to serve in the Air Force Reserve he earned a PhD in Education from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia in 1968. Dr. Ahearn spent his career in education and guidance counseling. He retired as the Director of Counseling from Georgia State University (DeKalb) Perimeter College in 1988. In their retirement years Tom and Alicia were active members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, dedicated volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, and traveled regularly to visit family and friends around the world. Their other hobbies included Square Dancing with the Circle Eight Club in Decatur, genealogy research, computers and reading. Dad loved talking to people and finding out their life stories. He shared many times that he was a very lucky man; he believed if you treated people well then they were also fair with you.
Tom was survived by his two sons Kevin of Seattle, Washington and Patrick of Woodstock, Georgia; three daughters, Eileen (RWade Barfield) of Gleeson, Arizona, Kathleen (David Barlow) of Coventry, Vermont, and Marguerite (Jerry Bevers) of Elgin, Arizona; and two granddaughters, Chastain Barber and Alison Barlow. Tom was predeceased by his older brother Charles Rowan Ahearn in 2003 and his wife Alicia in 2010. A funeral Mass for both Tom and his oldest son Kevin will be at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Sierra Vista on Friday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. Celebrant will be Father Gregory Adolf. Interment will be on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
