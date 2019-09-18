TUCSON — Thomas W. Clark, 84, formerly of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on September 13 in Tucson.

He was born in Middletown, New York on July 22, 1935 to Ralph and Susie (Kinne) Clark. He retired from the Air Force after 20+ years.

He will be laid to rest in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon at a later date.

Tags

Load entries