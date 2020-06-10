Thomas W. Kennedy Jr
SIERRA VISTA— Thomas W. Kennedy Jr , of Sierra Vista, Arizona died on June 7, 2020 of complications due to cancer which he fought for many years, Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio to Thomas and Elizabeth Kennedy. The family moved to Phoenix after World War II where Tom attended St. Francis Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. Tom graduated from the University of Arizona in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Sperry and Honeywell until he retired in 2005 as an engineering director, Tom had six patents on aerospace electronic products.
Tom also had an aviation career which was cut short by heart problems. He was a US Air Force command pilot, a pilot for Hughes Airwest Airlines, and a Vietnam veteran. Tom’s passion was golf which he played five days a week at PDS Country Club. He was active in civic affairs as a member and as chairman of the Environmental Affairs Commission and the Airport Commission. He also enjoyed teaching line dancing to his fellow seniors. Tom is survived by his wife Judy, two children, Cathrine Hill and Elizabeth Caren Kennedy, two grandchildren, and a sister Ann Mulchay. He was interred at the St. Andrews Columbarium in Sierra Vista.
