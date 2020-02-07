Thomas Werner (Tom) Bjork, 73
Born November 12, 1946 in Madison, Wisconsin, died January 9, 2020 at a hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Tom was creative and appreciated good design. He graduated from Madison (Wisconsin) West High School and Illinois State University. His career included advertising representative with Madison Newspapers Inc., partner with Bjork, Cunningham, and Welch Advertising Agency in Madison and account executive with AVS Group in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He enjoyed playing the piano, creating art pieces in stained glass and with copper.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Bjork and their daughter Emily Bjork; daughter Kirstin Bjork Alsaker from his first marriage to Susan Miller; son-in-law Matt Alsaker and grandson Erik Alsaker; brother Richard Bjork, sister-in-law Donna and their daughters Erika and Sara; stepmother Sylvia Bjork; cousins; and caregiver Margaret Kacenga Thuma.
He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Bjork, father Walter Bjork, and son Erik Bjork.
Tom donated his body to scientific research. His family will hold a private memorial service later in the spring with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to diabetic research, the Lions Club, or a Foundation or charity of your choice.
