Thressa Johnsen, 88
SIERRA VISTA — Thressa Johnsen, age 88, of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 9, 2021 with her husband George by her side.
Thressa was born October 13, 1932 in Scalp Level, Pennsylvania, where she grew up on the family farm. She ventured out on her own to become a telephone operator and rose to a supervisory position. She met her husband George while on a skiing vacation in Michigan. They were married in Pennsylvania in 1953 and returned to Michigan. She was a caring and dedicated wife and mother, focusing her love and attention on her husband and family of eight children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also worked as a bookkeeper and volunteered for multiple organizations. After moving to Arizona, she obtained her real estate license and became an accomplished real estate agent. Teresa was a devoted parishioner in the Catholic Church and her faithful spirit guided her life of service to her family and others.
Thressa will be lovingly remembered by her husband George of 67 ½ years, sister Stella Evans, children: Saundra (Ron), Sharon, Susan, Thomas (Melissa), Sally, David (Adeana), and Sonya (Douglas); grandchildren: Natasha, Jessica, Elizabeth (Michael), Anthony, Katherine (Nicholas), Logan, Evan, and Grayson; great-grandchildren: Adrian, Clayton, and Carter and numerous relatives and friends.
Thressa was preceded in death by her daughter Shirley; parents: Andrew and Anna; siblings: Joseph Reznick, Kathryne Barwatt, Helen Volk, Mary, John, Peter, Joseph, Stanley, Anne, and Clare Madey.
Recitation of the Rosary will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00AM and a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30AM, both at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, with Father Greg officiating. Innichement will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, followed by a reception at St. Andrew’s Madonna Hall.