SIERRA VISTA — Timothy James “T.J.” Walker, 43, passed away November 19, 2020, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
T.J. was born April 20, 1977 in Fort Huachuca, Arizona to James and Yehdega Walker.
Although only 43 at the time of his passing, T.J.’s witty humor, vibrant, and caring personality touched many people in his lifetime. Those who knew T.J., even just a little, were always quick to adopt him as a “brother” or an “old friend.”
He attended Union High School in Tombstone, Arizona and continued his education at Cochise Community College in Sierra Vista, Arizona with an avid interest in Health and Physical Education.
T.J.’s outgoing and friendly personality made him a natural at coaching little league sports whenever the opportunity presented. After college, T.J. could be found volunteer coaching little leagues for the town of Sierra Vista. This made him the perfect “dad coach” for when his son, “Little” T.J. was born. The first day his son was brought home from the hospital, T.J. dressed him in a Michael Jordan onesie and MJ booties. This was a prelude for the “love of everything basketball” he planned to share with his son. The first time my nephew could stand upright and wear high-tops, my brother put a basketball in his hands and held him up in front of his first net.
Finally, T.J. was deeply committed to his family. Although not many knew, he is a born again Christian with a gift for inspiring and encouraging his parents with spiritual truths he mined through reading the Word of God.
T.J. will be missed every day by his son, T.J. Jr Walker; his daughter, Mikaela Walker; parents James and Yehdega Walker; his sisters, Helen and Rosie Walker; his brother, Daniel Walker, and many, many, great friends.
Rest in peace little brother.
