Tina Dee Krystof, 72

HUACHUCA CITY — Tina Dee Krystof, born in Lubuck, Texas on January 2nd, 1949, died on October 4th, 2021 at 72 years old in Huachuca City, near her house. She was born a Marine brat, traveling the United States with her parents and brother. She even had the opportunity to live in Hawaii, her favorite place. She gave birth to six children and eventually found the love of her life. They had an adventurous life traveling all over the world and one day bought her dream house. She was an amazing woman who loved to cook, garden, and make everyone around her happy. She was always the life of the party and was always there for those in need. She will be loved and missed forever, she was a TRUE LEGEND. Her parents were Fredrick Davison and Constance Flynn. Husband, Raymond Krystof. Children Corina Flynn, Kyle Davison, Mia Lang, Mathew Compton, Sarita Compton-Ward, and Ian Compton. She had 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her Services will be on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona at 1 pm. She will be laid to rest on a later date in Queen Creek, Arizona.