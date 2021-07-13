SIERRA VISTA — Tina Marie Zazueta, 66, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on July 7, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona after a lengthy battle from a chronic pulmonary history.
An Arizona native, Tina was born in Douglas, to Quintin Cabarga and Linda Barrett, where she was raised and graduated from Douglas High School in 1973. During her high school years, Tina was an active member of DECA as well as being involved in competitive horse showmanship, winning numerous ribbons throughout the state with her horse, Domino. After graduating, she married the love of her life Robert Zazueta on September 8 in 1973. Together over the next 13 years, they would bring 4 children into the world, ultimately establishing her passion for her love of family. During her employed years, she was best known for her work at Cochise college and Buena High School and making a positive and memorable impact on many young lives.
Through the 80’s and 90’s, Tina was highly involved in the Miss America Program as an executive director of the Miss Douglas Pageant and Miss Cochise County Pageant. She also enjoyed being involved in her daughter Audra’s statewide Cinderella pageants. As a devoted mother, Tina was always the best cheerleader for activities such as Brian’s wrestling, Bobby’s Football, Audra’s Pageants, and Christopher’s Volleyball. You could always find Tina and Robert enjoying their marriage going to yard sales, shopping, and finding their next favorite place to eat. In recent years, after reconnecting with High School friends, Bill and Debbie, the four were fortunate to enjoy many adventures together, traveling to sites throughout Southern Arizona. Known as Mama Z to all her kid’s friends, she was always there to support them through life’s moments. Tina will always be remembered as a woman with the kindest heart, having a love for cooking, and having her family and friends together by her side, even during the last two years of dealing with failing health.
Tina is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Zazueta; her children, Brian and Sarah, Bobby and Marnee, Audra and Laird Schrock, and Christopher and Priscilla; grandchildren, Nico and Rose, Myranda and Antonio, Anthony and Jessie, Ethan, Cora, Sabreena, Skyler, Alexia, James, Chesni, and Mateo; great-grandchildren, Persephone, Erebus, and Reighlyn; Mother, Linda Maddux and Bonus-Mother Josephine Roqueni. Siblings, Velvet and John Perry, Clint Maddux, Jimmy and Shawna Maddux, Kellie Maddux, Val and Marie Roqueni, Louie and Becky Roqueni, Buddy and Trudy Lawson, Bobby Lawson, Barbie and David Hubacher, and Jeanine and Grant Benson. She was preceded in death by her Father Quintin Cabarga, Bonus-Father Francisco Roqueni, In-laws Robert and Barbara Zazueta; Grandparents, Winifred and Lawson Barrett, Abuela Susie and Val Cabarga; and Granddaughter Opal Marie Zazueta.
A celebration of life will be held for Tina at Calvary Chapel in Sierra Vista at 11 am, with a lunch gathering at Thunder Mountain Community Church to follow. If friends wish, they may make memorial contributions in Tina's honor to Calvary Chapel or Thunder Mountain Community Church.