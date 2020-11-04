Tina (Teela) Jones, 59

PALOMINAS — Tina (Teela) Jones passed away at home in Palominas on October 22, 2020. She was born October 21, 1961 in Wilmington, Delaware to Thomas and Lena Johnson who have preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Paul Jones.
She asked that no memorial service be held due to the pandemic. Should anyone wish to make a donation in her name please donate to either the National Kidney Fund or the American Diabetes Association.
