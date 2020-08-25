Tom L. Martin, 81

WILLCOX — Tom L. Martin was called to Heaven on August 19, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1939 to Tom J. and Jessie Martin in Willcox, Arizona. Tom met the love of his life, Elaine, when she asked him to the Sadie Hawkins Dance. They married September 26, 1958, going on to celebrate 61 years of marriage serving God, each other, and family.
Tom worked 41 years as lineman / foreman for SSVEC, supporting his true passion of being a cowman. He continued his father’s tradition of raising “gentle” cows on the Martin Ranch. He would tell everyone “I am raising cattle to produce fat beef, not run it off.” He loved riding the roughest trails in the Dos Cabezas Mountains!
Tom’s honest words, firm handshake and direct eye contact proved him a gentleman to all.
Tom and Elaine had four daughters that loved life on the ranch and carried the Martin legacy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Martin family includes daughter, Cindy Allaire and her five sons, daughter, four grandsons and three granddaughters; Debra and husband Art Boss, their three sons, daughter, seven granddaughters, and grandson; Bonnie and husband Lloyd Keller, their nine sons, two daughters, eight grandsons, eight granddaughters, and grandson due December 2020; Audrey and husband George, and their daughter and son. Tom is survived by his brother, Jim Martin, and sister, Virginia Graham. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Audrey; son-in-law, Lloyd; grandson, Jared; and twin grandsons, Talon and Chance. Tom loved his family deeply.
On September 27, 2020, the Martin family and friends will celebrate Tom’s life and the 62nd wedding anniversary of he and his love, Elaine. The Celebration of life will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Martin Ranch.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Charles W. Leighton Jr Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at www.willcoxhospice.com You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
