Death Notice: Tom L. Martin, 81

Date of Death: August 19, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Martin Ranch. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries