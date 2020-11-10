Tomas Games Amaya, 93

HEREFORD — Tomas Games Amaya peacefully passed away into our Lord’s loving arms at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, while at his home in Hereford, Arizona surrounded by family and friends.
Tomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend to so many of us over the years.
In earlier years, Tomas resided in Yuma, Arizona and retired in 1989 from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 37 years. His love of southern Arizona’s beautiful countryside, brought him to Hereford, Arizona where he enjoyed his retirement.
Tomas enjoyed family gatherings, cookouts, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Tomas is survived by his wife Maria; and children Tommy, Michael, Ronald, Mercedes, Joe; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 1425 East Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista.
Rites of Committal and interment will follow in Miracle Valley Cemetery East Rose Ranch Lane, Hereford.
