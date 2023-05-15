EAGLE, IDAHO—Tommy Charles Waddoups, 90, of Eagle, Idaho, and Sun City West, Arizona passed away on the evening of May 9th, 2023 in Eagle, Idaho. Tom was born on August 26th, 1932 to Elsie and Jimmie Waddoups in Arco, Idaho. After his graduation from Butte High School in 1950, Tom served in the army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.
Tom graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in 1957. While studying, he met his wife of 65 years, Beth Dunham. They were married on June 29th, 1958 in Midvale, Idaho.
Tom went on to have a successful 10-year career in the Federal Aviation Administration as a technician which later developed into his career as an educator. Tom received his Master’s in Engineering Technology from the University of Arizona before being hired to design and instruct the aircraft technician training program at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona. He was also department head of the Technology & Computer and Business Departments and later served as Vice President of Cochise College which culminated in being awarded Emeritus Professor upon his retirement in 1992.
During his retirement, Tom filled his time working on the family ranch, playing golf, long walks, and time spent with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Beth, his three children, Gwen Rickards, Dana Rickard, and Jimmie K Waddoups, his six grandchildren, Jo Marie Rickard, Gerrod Rickard, Michael Rickard, Lauren Rickards, Jeremy Rickards, and Carsen Waddoups as well as his great-granddaughter, Nova Rickards.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jennie Marie Smith.
Tom will be remembered by his surviving family members as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. While we will miss Tom dearly, we are grateful to have been a part of his long, full, beautiful life.
The service will be held on Friday, May 19th at 1:00 pm at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, Arco, Idaho. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Mount McCaleb Cemetery, Mackay, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.