Tommy Charles Waddoups, 90

EAGLE, IDAHO—Tommy Charles Waddoups, 90, of Eagle, Idaho, and Sun City West, Arizona passed away on the evening of May 9th, 2023 in Eagle, Idaho. Tom was born on August 26th, 1932 to Elsie and Jimmie Waddoups in Arco, Idaho. After his graduation from Butte High School in 1950, Tom served in the army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.

Tom graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in 1957. While studying, he met his wife of 65 years, Beth Dunham. They were married on June 29th, 1958 in Midvale, Idaho.

