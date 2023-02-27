Tommy M. Housh, 92

SIERRA VISTA—Tommy M. Housh was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Miles and Maude Ann (Miner) Housh. He was their fifth of six children and the last of his generation. He is preceded in death by sisters Edna, Clara, Elizabeth, Bettie Lou, and brother Gerald. He lived in Kansas City, Missouri until his freshman year of high school, then the family moved with his mother and brother to Reserve, Kansas to care for his aging grandfather.

Tom graduated in Reserve in 1948. After graduation, a school buddy, and his older brother, convinced him to enlist in the Air Force with them. During the testing and recruitment process, a sergeant asked Tom if he’d like to become a radio operator, and he jumped at the chance. What he didn’t know was that the sergeant had drafted him into the Army, not the Air Force. He and his friends parted there. Even so, he described the experience as the ‘first best thing’ that ever happened to him. He wound up serving in several domestic stations and finally was transferred to Okinawa during the Korean conflict where he served the remainder of his time as a radio operator. He was a member of the ASA.

