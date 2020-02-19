Tony Burrescia, 93

Sierra Vista—Tony Burrescia passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. Tony was born in Segundo, Colorado on August 9, 1926 to Antonio and Josephine Burrescia who emigrated from Sicily through Ellis Island in 1889. Tony was the youngest of twelve children. Shortly after his birth in 1926 the family moved to Los Angeles where Tony grew up. Tony was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Los Angeles and he served honorably in the United States Army from 1947-1951 serving in both Japan and Korea.
For most of his career Tony worked for LA County Probation Department at McLaren Hall, retiring after 30 years. After retiring Tony and his wife Gratia relocated to Arizona.
Tony will be remembered for the love of his blue ‘65 Mustang which he enjoyed driving and caring for since 1966. Tony was very outgoing, he had a gift for remembering the names of everyone he met, and he loved striking up conversations and making new friends.
Tony is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gratia Burrescia (Dufresne), and his stepdaughter Cecile Roberson.
Tony is survived by his children George Burrescia (Shawnette) of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Suzanne Dominguez (Enrique) of Sierra Vista, Arizona. His sister Virginia Baughman of Los Angeles, California. His stepchildren; Fred Fields of Seattle, Washington, Phil DeCardo (Carol) of California. His grandchildren; Joseph Burrescia (Casey), Robert Burrescia (Rachel Williams Fiancée), George Burrescia Jr. (Valerie), Andrew Dominguez, Katherine Denman (Michael), Leah Fields, Albert Fields, Adriel Fasci, Eric Fasci, Nicole Phillips (Steve), Renee Roberson, Ryan Roberson. His great grandchildren Selena Burrescia and Scarlett King.
A funeral service will be held on Monday February 24, 11:00 a.m. at Cochise Memory Gardens, all are welcome. Cochise Memory Gardens is located at 5590 Charleston Road in Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Fr. Rob Neske of St. Andrew’s will be officiating. Flowers can be sent directly to Cochise Memory Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.