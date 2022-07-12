Tony Garrobo, 88

BENSON--On July 10, 2022, Tony Garrobo passed from this earth to be with our heavenly father, after many years of fighting a rare blood cancer. He was born on June 12, 1934.
Tony will be most remembered for his time working at the school, as a janitor, maintenance man and as a bus driver. He loved being around kids, and loved the sports teams, particularly the baseball teams. He was most proud of being named an honorary Benson Bobcat.
He always enjoyed tinkering with things, repairing stuff, and wood carving. He had no filter, so you never knew what would come out of his mouth. He was a fighter until the end, having been in hospice two previous times; it was the third time that got him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his oldest son Tony Jr., his parents, and all his siblings.
He is survived by his sons George (Rita), Michael (Susan), Andy (Melodie), granddaughters Alexis (Josh) and Michaela (Reuben).
He will be greatly missed. The family of Tony Garrobo wishes to thank all those who were involved in his care during his hospice time. Benson is a great community where we saw how many people cared about Tony and Evelyn.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Benson Arizona. Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m.; funeral mass will start at 11:30 a.m.. Burial will follow mass at the High Street Cemetery.