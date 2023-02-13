Tracie Hope Bland, 65

WILLCOX— Tracie Hope Bland of Willcox, Arizona passed away Sunday evening, February 5, 2023, at her home at the age of 65. She was born in Phenix City, Alabama on October 6, 1957, to Willie C. Thomas and Bertha Mae (Smith) Thomas.

Tracie had owned and operated Refuge Community Child Care before moving to Arizona. She also was a graduate of Cass Tech High School where she was an honor student and she was a graduate of the University of Michigan, she was an author of children’s books and had one published with another one to be Published.

