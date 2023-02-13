Tracie Hope Bland, 65

WILLCOX— Tracie Hope Bland of Willcox, Arizona passed away Sunday evening, February 5, 2023, at her home at the age of 65. She was born in Phenix City, Alabama on October 6, 1957, to Willie C. Thomas and Bertha Mae (Smith) Thomas.
Tracie had owned and operated Refuge Community Child Care before moving to Arizona. She also was a graduate of Cass Tech High School where she was an honor student and she was a graduate of the University of Michigan, she was an author of children’s books and had one published with another one to be Published.
Tracie was a member of Word of Faith and had pastoral credentials. She was a member of the 700 club. On July 22, 1989, in Detroit, Michigan she married Daryl Kenneth Bland Sr. who survives her. Tracie is also survived by her children Jerel(Rebekah) Bland, Shaniece (Byron) Osbern, Danielle Bland, Daryl (Tymesha) Bland, Jr., David Bland, D'Immanuel Bland, and Deborah (Gregory) Campbell along with twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings ae Carrie Cook, Ernest Thomas, Willie Thomas, and Donna Anderson. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother Christopher Thomas.
Funeral services will be 8:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Westlawn Chapel with burial to follow at noon at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona. Please be at the cemetery by 11:30 am. A Celebration of Life for Tracie will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at noon at The Hope Center, 15031 Dexter Ave., Detroit, Michigan 48238. Please join the family in wearing any variation of White and Tan. Please NO black. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortury.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.