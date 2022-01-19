Tracy Elizabeth Beach, 50

TUCSON — Gypsy Elizabeth Beach, June 7, 1971 - January 16, 2022 was born in Carmel, California to Toni Dawn Sodersten and Kenneth Mills Beach. She later moved to Pacific Grove and then to Bisbee, Arizona where her artist mother raised her to love art, to live free and wild, and to spread her wings. Gypsy legally changed her name to Tracy in her early teens. Tracy met the father of her girls (Bobby Zavala) in high school, and after graduation followed him and his Army career to Europe, where they were married. They soon had two daughters, Rhegan Riane Zavala (Derfus) and Averi Amanda Zavala. Tracy also adopted Bobby’s third daughter, Maria Amanda Matty.
When the girls were young, Tracy became a single parent. She went back to school to get her bachelor’s degree and moved to Tucson to start a social services career as a civilian for the Air Force. She met Steve Canter on Davis Monthan Air Force Base, remarried, and together they raised Rhegan and Averi. Tracy also got her Master’s Degree in Counseling and several promotions.
Tracy lived a peaceful, joyful life abundant with experiences and laughter. She loved spending time with her best friend and chosen sister, Sadie, or at home with her dogs Mia, Bean, and ChaCha. She considered her girls three of her greatest accomplishments. She was proud that they each obtained a professional degree or certification in unique fields: an esthetician, personal trainer, and lactation consultant. She always encouraged them to find the thing they loved in life and do what is right for them.
Tracy had always said that her third husband, David Carlos, came into her life at the right place and the right time, “saving each other.” The two married, and soon departed to England, where they spent a whirlwind two years traveling Europe before returning to rest in Tucson. David dedicated his life to taking loving care of his “most beautiful bald headed” until her last breath.
In 2019, Tracy discovered a lump in her breast and spent the next three years bravely fighting cancer. She wants everyone to make self-exams and mammograms a priority! Don’t forget to check and get checked. Early detection is key to saving lives. She passionately believed in doing her part to bring better outcomes for others in the future. She was a vocal advocate for the Right to Try bill passing in Arizona, participated in many breast cancer research trials, and donated her body upon her death to the University of Arizona Willed Body program for further medical research.
Tracy was so many peoples core, their foundation, and their “person.” She always knew just what to say, what not to say, and how to help someone. She lived her life as the purest example of goodness. Her final parting advice to us all? “Be kind and good, just to do it. Don’t live for who is watching or what kind of attention you can get for being a good person. It’s never too late to live this way. It doesn’t take much from YOU to give or do something for someone, but it feels so big for the other person. The amount of effort you give (minimal) vs the how much it matters to the other person (maximum). Be kind to people. Just do the next right thing. I was just trying to live my life. Just really living it. Not trying to be someone great, not trying to be perfect. Just live life the best, kindest, and fullest you can.”
Predeceased by: Artist extraordinaire Toni Dawn Sodersten, her grandparents, brother in-law Ernie Zavala, and father in-law Ernesto Zavala.
Survived by: David Carlos Quiroz, Rhegan (Zavala) and Mike Derfus, Averi Zavala, Mari and Alaïa (Daniel), Sadie Maestas, Kenneth Mills Beach (thanks for all the pizza pop), aunties, cousins, in-laws (new and old), David and Adonis (Diedre), Justin, Ashley, Peep and kids, Lalo and Serenity (Gabby), Marcia, Shelby, and many more family and friends.