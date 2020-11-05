SIERRA VISTA — Travis Bailey passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Travis, son of the late Helen M. Bailey, was born in Minden, Louisiana on December 30, 1941. His family relocated to San Francisco, California where he spent his childhood and graduated high school.
Travis dedicated his life to serving his country and others. Travis began his 26 years of service in the United States Army in 1959. He carried out three tours in Vietnam and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. Travis modeled his belief in the importance of education by obtaining his Associates Degree from Cochise College after enlisting. After retiring from the Army, Travis devoted another 24 years to the United States government as a civil servant. The government recognized Travis for his faithful execution of his duties and for honoring America for over 50 years of his life.
Travis was the epitome of a loving father and husband. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, and blessing people with his warm, infectious spirit. Affectionately known as “Shaft” to his family and close friends, Travis had a black belt in karate. Travis was extraordinarily kind and generous. He loved watching NFL football games. Travis was an excellent bowler and will never be forgotten for his ability to bowl perfect “300” games. He shared his love of bowling with his daughters, Songhui and Pearl.
Travis’ handsome life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Songhui Bailey Cifoi of Austin, Texas, Pearl Bailey Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and his granddaughter Aubrey Cifoi.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours for Travis will precede the service Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
