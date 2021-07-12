WILLCOX — Tresha “Terrie” Tyler of Willcox passed away in Tucson on July 5, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 4, 1947, to Henry Tinnin and Theresa (nee Longoria) Tinnin. Terrie was an office manager for most of her life. She was a Jehovah’s Witness. On March 5, 1984, in Wichita Falls, Texas she married Lynn Tyler who survives her. She is also survived by her sons Jason (Deborah) Switzer and Michael (Sandy) Switzer both of Tucson and her daughter Kimberly Baker. Also surviving are five stepchildren and ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren along with numerous cousins in South Texas. Private family services will be held at a later date. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
